Spectrum to hire for 120 positions in Milwaukee by year's end

Spectrum announced on Wednesday, Nov. 11 that it is hiring 120 representatives for its Milwaukee sales and retention call center by the end of 2020.

Representatives assist customers from across the company’s 41-state service area identify the right Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services that best fit their needs.

A news release says the full-time positions offer competitive starting wages with opportunities for significant incentive compensation and career growth. Spectrum also provides comprehensive health benefits, with no increase in employee premiums for the past eight years; a market-leading 401(k) savings plan in which the company matches the first 6% of contributions; and complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

The release says the hiring process is virtual and applicants can apply from the comfort of their home. To learn more about this position or to apply, visit Spectrum's Careers website to fill out an online assessment. Applicants who move forward in the process may be asked to participate in a phone and/or video interview, which can be done live or recorded by the job candidate and submitted at their convenience.

Spectrum employs more than 3,800 local residents in Wisconsin.