Expand / Collapse search

Spectrum charges: Calls to Ukraine waived through end of March

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:37AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - To help customers communicate with friends and family impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, Spectrum announced it is waiving charges for all calls to Ukraine for Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Mobile customers through the end of March 2022.

Standard SMS text messages to Ukraine already are included at no extra charge with Spectrum Mobile service. 

Customers don’t need to do anything; the fees will be automatically waived from their monthly bill.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Milwaukee father shot, killed; vigil held after 'senseless' crime
article

Milwaukee father shot, killed; vigil held after 'senseless' crime

Milwaukee police said a fight near Capitol and Green Bay ended with Alexis McGregor being shot and killed. A vigil was held Wednesday.

Milwaukee Facebook CashApp rental scam eviction warning
article

Milwaukee Facebook CashApp rental scam eviction warning

A Milwaukee woman found a rental listing on Facebook Marketplace, paid an application fee through CashApp and then met a man in person who asked for cash. Days after moving in, she was kicked out by the actual owner.

Fox Point Friendship Circle Ukraine Jewish relief fundraiser

Sending help from 5,000 miles away, a Fox Point nonprofit is working to support hundreds of thousands of Jewish people in Ukraine by doing random acts of kindness here in the U.S.