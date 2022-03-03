Spectrum charges: Calls to Ukraine waived through end of March

To help customers communicate with friends and family impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, Spectrum announced it is waiving charges for all calls to Ukraine for Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Mobile customers through the end of March 2022.

Standard SMS text messages to Ukraine already are included at no extra charge with Spectrum Mobile service.

Customers don’t need to do anything; the fees will be automatically waived from their monthly bill.

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.