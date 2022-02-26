Expand / Collapse search

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin benefits 9K athletes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Thousands of Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters at the Milwaukee County Zoo took the Polar Plunge on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE - Thousands of Special Olympics supporters at the Milwaukee County Zoo took the Polar Plunge on Saturday.

The money raised will help nearly 9,000 statewide Special Olympics athletes train and compete at the state, national and international levels. It will also support year-round health and wellness programs.

Polar Plunge events benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin were held throughout February and will continue in March with events in La Crosse and Eau Claire next weekend. 2022 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

