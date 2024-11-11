Special FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank set for Nov. 13

article

Join FOX6 for a special FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank! All donations will be used to purchase brand new, warm winter coats.

Volunteers from The Salvation Army, ITUAbsorbTech, Amazon and more wonderful local organizations will be taking your calls on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5 a.m. until noon, 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. You can also donate on-line at any time. Just click here.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Thank you for 40 years of keeping kids warm, one coat at a time!