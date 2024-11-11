Expand / Collapse search

Special FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank set for Nov. 13

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 11, 2024 5:04pm CST
MILWAUKEE - Join FOX6 for a special FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank! All donations will be used to purchase brand new, warm winter coats.

Volunteers from The Salvation Army, ITUAbsorbTech, Amazon and more wonderful local organizations will be taking your calls on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5 a.m. until noon, 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. You can also donate on-line at any time. Just click here.

