Southwest Wisconsin robbery suspects sought; FBI seeks public's help

The FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple suspects in connection with two store robberies in Monroe and Platteville. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those who committed these crimes.

Officials say around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 26, three men entered the Abbarrotes LaOrizabena Grocery Store, located on 11th Street, and held the cashier and one customer at gun point. The men took the cashier's gray purse that contained a large amount of cash as well as money from a drawer. The three suspects are believed to be Hispanic.

A news release says after the robbery, the suspects fled on foot one block and entered a dark gray Honda Accord driven by a fourth suspect. The vehicle has front end damage, is missing the front

Honda emblem, has an indented hood, and has what appears to be a dealership logo plate or temporary paper license plate attached to the rear of the vehicle.

On the afternoon of Feb. 10, the Platteville Police Department received several phone calls about an armed robbery at Alexandra's Mexican Store, located on E. Business Highway 151 in Platteville. Three Hispanic males entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and medical masks. A gun was displayed, and one victim was pushed by a suspect in a red hooded sweatshirt. The

suspects fled the store and drove away in a white 2012-2015 Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information about these crimes or witnesses who might have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact the FBI Milwaukee Office at 414-276-4684 or online at tips.fbi.gov.