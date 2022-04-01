Southwest flight nosewheel issue; Milwaukee passengers deplaned

article

Southwest flight 1862 from Milwaukee to Denver encountered an issue with its nosewheel after pushback from the gate on Friday morning, April 1.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport said passengers were deplaned, taken back to the terminal, and accommodated on a different aircraft.

No one was hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The incident is not affecting any other flights, officials said.