Southwest Airlines expands nonstop service from Milwaukee

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The Brief Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop service from Milwaukee to Panama City, Florida. The new service to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport will begin next March. Southwest now offers nonstop flights to 20 destinations from Milwaukee.



Southwest Airlines continues to expand its nonstop lineup from Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE).

Starting next March, travelers can fly directly to Northwest Florida Beaches International (ECP) in Panama City, Florida.

What they're saying:

"We know there is high demand for flights to the Florida panhandle during the spring break period. This new service will provide an outstanding nonstop option for families to enjoy an affordable beach vacation this coming winter," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "By using these new flights, we can show our largest carrier that we support flight additions from MKE, which can make it easier for airlines to add more flights in the future."

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Service enhancements

What we know:

The airline’s latest schedule extension includes the following service enhancements for the upcoming spring break travel period from March 11, 2027, through April 5, 2027:

Southwest Airlines will offer new seasonal service between Milwaukee and Panama City, Florida on Saturdays from March 13 through April 3.

Existing seasonal spring break service from MKE to both Miami, Florida and Sarasota, Florida will be expanded from Saturday-only to both Saturdays and Sundays from March 13 through April 3.

Orlando, Florida : Five flights daily; seven flights on Saturdays.

Tampa, Florida : Three flights daily; five flights on Saturdays.

Fort Myers, Florida : Twice daily; five flights on Saturdays.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida : Twice on Saturdays; one flight on Sundays

Phoenix, Arizona : Four flights daily; six flights on Saturdays.

International flights between Milwaukee and Cancun, Mexico will also be offered on both Saturdays and Sundays during the spring break period.

This announcement comes on the heels of two new routes – Austin and San Diego – launched by Southwest Airlines in 2025, and new connecting service through Chicago Midway launched earlier this year.

Southwest now flies nonstop to 20 destinations from Milwaukee.