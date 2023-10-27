Southwest Airlines nonstop flights to San Diego beginning June 2024

article

Southwest Airlines announced on Friday, Oct. 27 that it will add nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and San Diego International Airport (SAN) next summer.

The flights will operate every Saturday beginning June 8, 2024 on full-size Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

In Southwest’s June 4, 2024 through August 4, 2024 schedule extension, the airline will also offer increased weekday service from Milwaukee to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, compared to summer 2023.

Southwest Airlines announced earlier service additions at MKE.