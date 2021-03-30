Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Destin, Florida

article

Southwest Airlines is adding new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Destin – Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) this summer.

The new flights will be offered every Saturday from June 12 though August 14 and feature free checked bags and no change fees.

Tickets are available for purchase now at southwest.com.

According to a press release, Southwest has also announced that its new service from MKE to Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), announced earlier this month, originally scheduled to operate on Saturdays through May 8, will be extended through August 14.

In addition, Southwest’s Saturday-only Fort Lauderdale (FLL) service is being converted to daily nonstops beginning April 12, including two nonstops on Saturdays, through June 5. The Saturday flights to FLL will continue through August 14.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Southwest is also increasing flight frequencies on several existing daily nonstop routes from MKE, including Fort Myers, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa beginning April 12.