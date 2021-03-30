Expand / Collapse search

Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Destin, Florida

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Southwest Airlines

MILWAUKEE - Southwest Airlines is adding new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Destin – Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) this summer.

The new flights will be offered every Saturday from June 12 though August 14 and feature free checked bags and no change fees.

Tickets are available for purchase now at southwest.com.

According to a press release, Southwest has also announced that its new service from MKE to Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), announced earlier this month, originally scheduled to operate on Saturdays through May 8, will be extended through August 14.

In addition, Southwest’s Saturday-only Fort Lauderdale (FLL) service is being converted to daily nonstops beginning April 12, including two nonstops on Saturdays, through June 5. The Saturday flights to FLL will continue through August 14.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Southwest is also increasing flight frequencies on several existing daily nonstop routes from MKE, including Fort Myers, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa beginning April 12.

More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
slideshow

More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults

More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans.

$5,000 reward offered in case of missing 71-year-old Milwaukee man
slideshow

$5,000 reward offered in case of missing 71-year-old Milwaukee man

Johnny Patterson's family has doubled their reward — upping it to $5,000 for information that will bring him home.

Brewers Community Foundation has impact on health, education, more

Brewers fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the regular season -- just to get back into the ballpark. But the Brewers organization is more than just baseball.