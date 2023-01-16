Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested

A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police arrested a second boy in the immediate vicinity of the mall. According to police, he ran away after the shooting. He was taken to the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center.

Greendale police asked anyone with information to give them a call at 414-423-2121.