Southridge Mall carnival canceled; 8 juveniles, 1 adult arrested

Multiple people were arrested at a carnival in the Southridge Mall parking lot on Saturday, June 29.

The Greendale Police Department responded to multiple calls for service in the area of Southridge Mall between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police said the calls included a report of an armed robbery, a weapon complaint, a theft, three fights in progress, six disorderly conduct incidents and a report of shots fired.

Nine individuals in total, eight juveniles and one adult, were arrested throughout the course of the evening. Four arrests were related to the armed robbery, where police said a facsimile firearm was displayed, one for theft and four for disorderly conduct.

Officers also responded to the area of the shots fired call and found no evidence that a firearm was discharged.

Police outside Southridge Mall

Police said it was determined that this report was likely the result of noises created when stores within Southridge Mall were closing their gates in response to the events taking place outside and large groups entering the mall.

Southridge Mall eventually decided to close early, as did the carnival management.

After these closings, officers remained in the area addressing issues such as people trying to enter other nearby businesses or walking into traffic while the crowd slowly dispersed.

The four individuals arrested for armed robbery, all juveniles, were referred to the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center for charges. All other individuals were cited and eventually released.

Due to this high volume of calls and the size of the crowds, police said mutual aid was requested from neighboring municipalities. Officers from the Franklin, Greenfield, and Hales Corners Police Departments responded to assist.