Southeastern Wisconsin fire danger 'high,' DNR reports

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of potential fire danger across the state Tuesday, April 12.

While the greatest risk includes counties just west of southeastern Wisconsin, all of southeastern Wisconsin is considerate at "high" risk of fire danger – designated on the map with yellow.

The increased fire danger is due to a high pressure weather system, lack of significant rain and dry vegetation, primarily in the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin. The western half of the state is particularly at risk – considered "very high," designated on the map with orange.

The DNR said it has responded to 107 wildfires burning more than 276 acres so far this year. Nineteen of those were reported Monday, burning 120 acres. Most of these were related to debris burning.

Small fires for warming or cooking are allowed but highly discouraged, especially during the daytime, as any spark can cause a wildfire under these conditions. Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.

DNR fire safety tips

Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.

Check before you burn; burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

