Southeast Wisconsin snow; up to 3" possible near IL border

A strong low-pressure system located in Texas Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 will take a northeasterly track across the United States through Thursday – and bring with it measurable snow to southeast Wisconsin. The system is already prompting winter storm warnings, watches, and advisories from New Mexico to Maine.

Overall, this system will stay to the southeast of the FOX6 News viewing area. However, with enough moisture and cold temperatures on the northern end, we expect to see snow on Wednesday. This will cause reduced visibility and slick travel conditions Wednesday morning into Wednesday night.

Moderate snow can enter southeast Wisconsin as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday and continue through the afternoon. Activity will decrease by Wednesday night as the center of the low moves farther east. This will be a more active morning set-up with snow initially being wetter and transitioning into a lighter snow by the evening due to drier air moving in from the north.

This is not looking to be a major snow event across our region, but travel will be impacted.

Lower snowfall amounts, trace to 1", are favored for our northern counties. Higher amounts are possible near the lakefront where lake effect snow bands can form. 2-3" could accumulate from Milwaukee south towards Kenosha/Racine near the Illinois border. Not everyone will experience higher snowfall accumulations, but areas that are under these snow bands can. This is why we will be watching where these bands form closely when the event takes place.

Plan for extra travel time Wednesday – and keep extra distance between you and other vehicles.