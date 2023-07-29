Southeast Wisconsin severe storms bring hail and knocked down trees

article

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southeast Wisconsin on Friday, July 28 – and storms brought hail, knocked down trees and heavy wind that knocked out power for thousands.

FOX6 viewers shared photos of hail and the storm damage found around their neighborhood.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Tree branch down from storm. (Courtesy: April S)

