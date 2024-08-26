Southeast WI extreme heat; Milwaukee Health Department issues alert

article

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) and Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) issued on Monday, Aug. 26 an alert for a Heat Health Advisory and Watch.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Dodge, Jefferson, and Walworth Counties from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory for Fond du Lac County, Kenosha County, Waukesha County, Racine County, Washington County is in effect during that same time frame.

Lastly, an excessive heat watch is in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Monitor the FOX6 Weather forecast for updates.

Enhanced surveillance

A news release says MHD will enhance surveillance for heat-related illness – and work with Milwaukee Metropolitan Extreme Weather Task Force partners to address vulnerable population needs.

Those looking for a place to cool down can visit Milwaukee.gov/CoolingSites for an updated list. Those in need of non-emergency services should call Impact 211 for assistance.

Tips to avoid illness

The release goes on to say that MHD advises communities to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Stay Cool

Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

Check in on those most at risk twice a day.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

Remind others to drink enough water.

Stay Informed

Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness

Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting

Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness

Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).

Additional guidance on hot weather safety can be found at Milwaukee.gov/HotWeatherSafety.