I-43 rollover crash; distracted driver caused wreck, officials said

All lanes of Interstate 43 southbound were blocked at Good Hope Road in Glendale due to a rollover crash Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. The blockage led to severe backups; officials said there were queues in excess of three miles approaching the scene.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says around 10:20 a.m., a man was reportedly looking at his phone before looking up and realizing he had started to drift into the next lane. Officials say the man over-corrected and, in doing so, flipped his vehicle, which struck another vehicle just as the flip began.

The drivers were the only occupants of both vehicles. Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the flipped vehicle is expected to be cited for the crash, officials said.

Around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the left lane of traffic reopened, but the right lane remained blocked.

