South Shore Farmers' Market celebrates 25 years of food, community

The South Shore Farmers' Market celebrated 25 years of community and growth on Saturday, July 29.

"It is such a draw," said Angie Tornes. "It’s like a mega magnet."

People have been drawn to the South Shore Farmers' Market for 25 years.

"We started with 13 tents, and we were begging them to come, our first year," said Tornes.

Tornes said it’s one of the most celebrated markets in the Milwaukee area. You can get flowers, produce, smoked brisket, grilled meat and more.

"I think we have the best market, but I’m biased," Tornes said.

"I think it’s the best food in the market, personally," said Charlie Holland Sedli.

The farmer’s market celebrates its anniversary ahead of National Farmers Market Week. It’s a way to honor how these markets connect people, support local farmers and provide fresh food.

"I'm a dietitian, actually," said Leilah Korbines. "I'm always encouraging people to eat more vegetables and lean local produce and things like that."

Korbines made a stop before a family gathering.

"I’m on my way to a baby shower for my sister," Korbines said. "I picked up a bunch of flowers for her. These are for me. I’m going to dry them."

The big question is: What’s the key to all of the success?

South Shore Farmers Market

"A lot of volunteers who never leave," said Tornes. "We have watched it grow organically."

One quarter of a century down, for them, there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"Generations have grown up with this farmers market," Tornes said. "What were babies are now having their own babies and bringing them here."

The farmers market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until Oct. 28.