South Shore COVID-19 testing site closing permanently March 30

The Oak Creek Health Department revealed on Thursday, March 25 that the South Shore (Zone E) Testing Site located at 1625 10th Avenue (Former Bucyrus Campus) in South Milwaukee is set to close permanently after testing hours wrap up on March 30.

The Cudahy, Oak Creek, and South Milwaukee/St. Francis Health Departments joined forces to create this site in October 2020 to make testing accessible to residents in the South Shore.

Officials say since the opening of the site, approximately 18,000 individuals have been tested.

Residents can access information regarding testing locations in Milwaukee County at testupmke.com and by calling 2-1-1. Additional information is available at the Department of Health Services (DHS) website.