South Shore Beach Rehabilitation Project; Oak Leaf Trail re-routed
MILWAUKEE - Construction is now underway for the South Shore Beach Rehabilitation Project in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.
Officials say through Wednesday, Nov. 20, there will be a temporary re-route of the Oak Leaf Trail. The trail in front of the Terrace will be closed as concrete removal and utility work is completed for the installation of the foot wash station.
South Shore Beach Rehabilitation Project
Construction access required at the new beach location will be fenced off across the trail to maintain public safety. The result is a short detour through the park.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
PHOTO GALLERY
South Shore Beach Rehabilitation Project
You can learn more about the beach rehabilitation project by visiting the Milwaukee County Parks website.