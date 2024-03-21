South Milwaukee teacher earns national Hall of Fame induction

article

A South Milwaukee High School teacher was surprised with a national honor on Thursday, March 21.

Students describe Shelly Moore Krajacic as "unmatched," "incredibly strong" and "a role model." Now, they can call her a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

"She always knows how to make someone feel better, and she is not afraid to tell them how," said senior Delvina Ismaili.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When I got into her class it was like a whole new opening," said junior Kailee Nowsky. "I was not just an athlete. I was an actual person."

During Moore Krajacic's 25 years in education, she earned her doctorate from the University of Wisconsin and traveled to Washington D.C. to speak out in support of fellow teachers.

"It's a rigorous selection process," said Maddie Fenel, the Hall's acting executive director. "There are over 3.6 million teachers throughout the country; only five each year are chosen."

Moore Krajacic's students said it was their teacher's compassion, selflessness and nurturing that earned their respect. The teacher herself said motivating students to see their potential makes it all worthwhile.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I just hope I am preparing them as best as I can to do what they see themselves doing, and maybe to push them to see in themselves what I see in them," she said.

The formal induction ceremony for the 2024 class will take place at Emporia State University in Kansas this June.