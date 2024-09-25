South Milwaukee stolen Virgin Mary statue recovered; 2 suspects ID'd

article

The Brief A stolen Virgin Mary statue has been returned to a South Milwaukee church after 13 months. Two suspects have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation.



After thirteen months, a Virgin Mary statue that was stolen from a South Milwaukee church has been recovered.

The South Milwaukee Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24 that the statue, stolen in August 2023, had been returned to Divine Mercy Parish.

"We’re glad to have returned it to where it belongs," the South Milwaukee Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police say two suspects have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation.