South Milwaukee shooting, woman arrested

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 2 in South Milwaukee.
It happened around 3 p.m. near 18th and Rawson.
Police said the victim, 23, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested.
The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.
