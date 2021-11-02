South Milwaukee shooting, woman arrested

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 2 in South Milwaukee.

It happened around 3 p.m. near 18th and Rawson.

Police said the victim, 23, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

