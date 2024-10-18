South Milwaukee School District employee accused of sexual misconduct

article

The Brief A South Milwaukee man has been arrested, accused of sexual misconduct by a school employee and child enticement. The arrest occurred following a report by the South Milwaukee School District that an employee allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



A 27-year-old South Milwaukee man was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 17 for sexual misconduct by a school employee and child enticement, police say.

This arrest stems from a report by the School District of South Milwaukee that an employee allegedly had inappropriate contact with a South Milwaukee student.

The South Milwaukee High School and Middle School were placed on a brief "HOLD" around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday as district officials and police removed the staff member from the high school. The 'HOLD" was lifted at 1:47 p.m.

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

South Milwaukee School District letter to parents:

"Today, at approximately 1:40 p.m., the High School and the Middle School were placed in a brief HOLD. At the same time, District officials and the South Milwaukee Police Department removed a staff member from the high school due to an investigation. The HOLD was released at 1:47 p.m.

As a reminder, the school may call a "HOLD" when there is a situation that requires the students and staff to remain in their rooms until the incident is resolved. Please refer to our District Family Safety Newsletter to review our Standard Response Protocol.

Investigations involving staff members are extremely serious and administration officials are following all internal protocols and applicable state laws. The District is also cooperating with our partners in the South Milwaukee Police Department.

We respect the privacy and confidentiality of our staff and students. There is also a need to maintain the integrity of the investigation to obtain a final determination of the circumstances and any resulting decisions. Therefore no further information will be made available regarding this matter at this time. It is always our goal to be as forthcoming as possible with our community, so we will share additional information if and when we are able."

