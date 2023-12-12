South Milwaukee police K-9 sworn in, 1st in decades

The South Milwaukee Police Department is adding a K-9 unit after decades without one.

K-9 Rocket is a 1-year-old Dutch Shepherd who loves to play. But when he's at work, he has a job to do.

"He knows to keep his eyes on me and listen to me," said Officer Matt Edwards, Rocket's handler.

Police Chief William Jeesup said it has been more than 20 years since the department had a K-9. With the help of funding from the community, it's now a reality.

"This is a big moment for us," said Chief William Jessup.

K-9 Rocket

A swearing-in ceremony came after Rocket and Edwards completed five weeks of training. The officer said Rocket is a dual K-9 – from tracking suspects to finding illegal drugs, he specializes in apprehension and detection.

"We were able to get through it all, and he passed his flying colors," Edwards said. "I can release him, he will be right by my side fighting with me."

Capt. Dan Fournier said Rocket benefits both the community and the department.

"I just think it’s another great tool for us to reach out to the community," he said.

South Milwaukee K-9 Rocket

"I think us adults feel a lot safer as a South Milwaukee resident," said Donna Stresing, who owns and operates a South Milwaukee McDonald's.

The fundraiser for the K-9 officer started with selling plush dolls. After selling 600 over them and donations from the community, Rocket is officially part of the squad.

"We will start hitting the streets and doing more training," said Edwards. "It never ends."