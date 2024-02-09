South Milwaukee homicide victim identified as 55-year-old man

article

The South Milwaukee Police Department has identified the homicide victim whose body was found Wednesday in a Pizza Hut dumpster.

Authorities said 55-year-old Alexander Stengel of Cudahy was killed, and his body was found around 11 a.m. that morning. No arrests have been made in connection to his death.

FOX6 News at the scene, not far from Packard and College, found a garbage truck within the police perimeter Wednesday. Crews in HAZMAT suits were also seen going in and out of the Pizza Hut with a trail of yellow evidence markers stretching from the restaurant to the dumpster.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We started asking the garbage guy, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we saw a dead body behind the garbage can,’" Barry Hallett, who owns a nearby business, said Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is assisting police in the investigation.