South Milwaukee officer fatally shoots man who fired at police

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a man who threatened to kill himself -- and then fired a shot at officers on Monday afternoon, Oct. 19, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 1:20 p.m. on Monday -- when police were dispatched to the neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Blake Avenue. Officials say the man threatening suicide was on a porch and was armed with a handgun. He fired a round at officers -- and one officer returned fire, striking the man on the porch.

The deceased is identified as a 43-year-old South Milwaukee man. 

The officer who fired the shot at the man has been with the South Milwaukee Police Department for 22 years -- and is now on administrative duty.

The Greenfield Police Department is now handling this investigation -- which will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

