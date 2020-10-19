South Milwaukee officer fatally shoots man who fired at police

A South Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a man who threatened to kill himself -- and then fired a shot at officers on Monday afternoon, Oct. 19, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 1:20 p.m. on Monday -- when police were dispatched to the neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Blake Avenue. Officials say the man threatening suicide was on a porch and was armed with a handgun. He fired a round at officers -- and one officer returned fire, striking the man on the porch.

Significant police presence near 8th and Blake in South Milwaukee neighborhood

The deceased is identified as a 43-year-old South Milwaukee man.

The officer who fired the shot at the man has been with the South Milwaukee Police Department for 22 years -- and is now on administrative duty.

Significant police presence near 8th and Blake in South Milwaukee neighborhood

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Greenfield Police Department is now handling this investigation -- which will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.