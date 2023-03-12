South Milwaukee missing/runaway teen last seen in Milwaukee

article

South Milwaukee police need help to locate Savanah Qualls, 17, who was listed as a runaway in December 2022.

Police said Qualls was last known to be somewhere in Milwaukee with her stepmother, identified by South Milwaukee police as Bobbie Johnson-Cornelius.

Anyone with information about Qualls' whereabouts is asked to please contact South Milwaukee police at 414-768-8060, ext 3.