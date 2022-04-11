Expand / Collapse search

South Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; police seek green pickup truck

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police hope you can help them track down a green pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 4th and Montana on Saturday, April 9.

Officials say just after 3 p.m. Saturday, an older model green Dodge pickup truck crashed into a red pickup truck – and then drove off. The green pickup truck was last seen southbound on 5th Avenue from Marion Avenue.

Police say the striking vehicle has a license plate number similar to 2403H. They say the green pickup was driven by a male, white, with grayish brown hair, and a beard. He was wearing a green ball cap, green jacket, and blue jeans.

If you have seen this vehicle or know the owner, you are urged to contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

