South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested, on leave, 'incident' with student

A South Milwaukee High School teacher was placed on administrative leave after an "incident" involving a student, the school district said in a statement.

The "incident" happened Monday, Jan. 23, as students were leaving school for the day, the district's statement says. It does not elaborate on what occurred.

The statement says the district is cooperating with South Milwaukee police. South Milwaukee police said the teacher was arrested "after an altercation with a student." The teacher was released pending a review by the district attorney, police said.

"Investigations involving student and teacher interactions are extremely serious and administration officials are following all internal protocols and applicable state laws," the district's statement adds. "The safety of our students and staff is the top priority for the School District of South Milwaukee."

The district is making counselors and other staff available to students.

"We respect the privacy and confidentiality of our students. There is also a need to maintain the integrity of the investigation to obtain a final determination of the circumstances and any resulting decisions," the district's statement says. "Therefore, no further information will be made available regarding this matter at this time."