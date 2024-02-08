South Milwaukee homicide, body found in Pizza Hut dumpster

article

The South Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating the body found Wednesday in a Pizza Hut dumpster as a homicide.

The victim of that homicide has been identified as a male, but police did not provide a possible age – indicating whether it was a boy or man.

Police were called to the scene not far from Packard and College shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to investigate the death.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is at the scene found a garbage truck within the police perimeter. Crews in HAZMAT suits were also seen going in and out of the Pizza Hut with a trail of yellow evidence markers stretching from the restaurant to the dumpster.

"We started asking the garbage guy, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we saw a dead body behind the garbage can,’" said Barry Hallett, who owns a nearby business.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is assisting police in the investigation.