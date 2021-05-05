Expand / Collapse search

Sound therapy helps reduce stress; clients say ‘open mind’ needed

By
Published 
Health
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Glendale clinic’s sound therapy promotes relaxation

Inside the Syinthesis Sound Healing Center, it is hard to feel an ounce of stress.

GLENDALE, Wis. - Inside the Syinthesis Sound Healing Center, it is hard to feel an ounce of stress.

"It’s just incredible," Krysti Lee said. "It’s an incredible gift."

Lee has been suffering from chronic pain for the last ten years. She has tried everything to alleviate it, but nothing has worked quite like this.

"It’s a type of suffering I had never known before and I do not wish on anyone else," she said.

Krysti Lee

Krysti Lee

Twice a month, that pain melts away with the help of sound healing as she lies on a vibration table.

"It’s indescribable to have those vibrations go through my bones, my cells, my brain, everything to be in tune and in harmony in my body that is so used to being disregulated and jumbled inside," Lee said.

Lee is part of a small community that has experienced the benefits of sound healing. Various instruments fill the small Glendale studio, as Lee Ann Dzelzkalns guides people on a sound journey.

"It’s not just decreasing blood pressure and learning how to relax more, it is deeply emotionally healing," Dzelkalns said.

Dzelkalns opened the center in 2007. Her business has grown through the years and exploded during the pandemic. There is now a waitlist of clients.

Lee Ann Dzelzkalns

Lee Ann Dzelzkalns

"I’m just so grateful because it’s working and I’m helping people and I’m here to be of service," Dzelkalns said.

Dzelkalns takes people on hour-long sound journeys as they sit in anti-gravity chairs. For some clients like Claire Stillman, there is a strong visual experience.

"It’s the harmonics and certain rhythms and relaxation that just seems to break up stuck places in your body, in your emotions," Stillman said.

Kristin Gillan said what she learned at the center helped her outside of the studio.  She’s been a client for more than a decade. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I personally think that sound is going to be the medicine of the future," Gillan said.

The experience might not be for everyone, but Dzelkalns says she’s helped hundreds in the area and is ready to help more heal their mind, body, and spirit.

"I’m just filled with gratitude that this is helping people," Dzelkalns said.

People can learn more about the Syinthesis Sound Healing Center.

Summerfest offers peek at amphitheater ahead of lineup release
slideshow

Summerfest offers peek at amphitheater ahead of lineup release

There is plenty to look forward to when Summerfest 2021 is back in September. In fact, at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, we are expected to learn the full Summerfest lineup. 

Allergy season: Tree pollen count unusually high for SE Wisconsin
slideshow

Allergy season: Tree pollen count unusually high for SE Wisconsin

According to the Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center in Greenfield, birch and other tree pollen counts are higher right now than they've been since 2014.

Steinhafels furniture donated to foster youth
slideshow

Steinhafels furniture donated to foster youth

It is often said there is no place like home, but for youth in the foster care system, having a place that feels like home is easier said than done. One local company is going the extra mile to make it a reality.