Somers tavern shooting; officials say incident is 'isolated'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:26AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the Village of Somers. 

According to sheriff's department, around 12:45 a.m. officials responded to the area of Green Bay Road and 18th Street for a male subject that called 911 stating that he sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle. 

Initial reports indicate this incident stemmed from a fight that took place at a tavern in the City of Kenosha. 

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says this appears to be a targeted and isolated incident – and they do not believe there is a threat to the community. 

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

