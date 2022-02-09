Somers tavern shooting; officials say incident is 'isolated'

article

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the Village of Somers.

According to sheriff's department, around 12:45 a.m. officials responded to the area of Green Bay Road and 18th Street for a male subject that called 911 stating that he sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle.

Initial reports indicate this incident stemmed from a fight that took place at a tavern in the City of Kenosha.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says this appears to be a targeted and isolated incident – and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.