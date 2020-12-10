Some fun Christmas sweaters to get you in the festive spirit

Whether you're having a socially-distant gathering with your household or just looking to add some cheer to your virtual celebration. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp wiht some fun Christimas sweaters to get you in the festive spirit.

Be “Un-Fir-gettable

● Oh, Christmas Tree! This Merry Fuzzy Christmas sweater tops the list of ugliest sweaters for 2020. This fuzzy red and green sweater, sporting a decorated Christmas sweater will be a focal point of any holiday small gathering or virtual party.

● Turn up the tinsel this Christmas with the 3D Tinsel Tree Sweater! This ugly sweater features a huge tinsel Christmas tree applique that even has little presents dangling from it. You're sure to be a contender for the ugliest sweater at the party in this tannen-bomb top.

Sleigh In 3D

● Christmas Tree-Rex is a 3D fave, sweater - festive colors, and a t-rex popping out on both sides of your body!

● Another 3-D favorite is also one of our favorite holiday characters, Rudolph! This Reindeer Head Ugly Christmas Sweater - allows your to channel your inner reindeer and lead the pack for a bright holiday season!

Join in the Reindeer Games

● Cheer Pong Game Ugly Christmas Sweater - This Christmas, we're making the Christmas party even more challenging. You've heard of beer pong; now try cheer pong! Bring out the competitive spirit in even the most timid colleagues and try your luck from six feet apart.

● Another fun game from 6 ft away. Just aim for the target on this fun sweater! What could be more fun than trying to hit the bullseye?!

Light it Up

● This funny light up tree sweater will be one to remember for years to come

● Gingerbread Man - Oh Snap! 3-D and lights up and is sure to be a hit at any holiday party.

● Celebrate the festive season and show your Christmas spirit in this Light Up Women's Ugly Christmas

● Women’s LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater Built-in Light Bulbs - Go back to nature with your knits this season and add animal motifs to your must-haves. Delightfully simple, yet tacky to its core, this vintage-looking holiday sweater is sure to please all who see it.

Double Your Holiday Fun

● For the couples who just can't stay apart from each other - this two-person sweater it’s cheesy, downright ridiculous, and could be the winner of your ugly sweater competition. And, if you want to really show off your holiday spirit - you can mask and be merry with this set of face masks that come in a Santa gift bag -