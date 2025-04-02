Expand / Collapse search

Solar Flare; On the Counter

Published  April 2, 2025 12:10pm CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Get ready to blast off! Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency shares a recipe for Solar Flare, a drink off their latest themed menu.  

Solar Flare

2 oz Roasted Red Pepper infused N/A Free Spirits Tequila 

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Bitter Base

Shy .25 oz Pomegranate Molasses 

Shy .25 oz Hibiscus syrup 

.5 oz N/A Free Spirits Milano

Directions

Add the bitter base to a collins or flute glass, then fill the glass 2/3 of the way full with standard ice and add 3 Pomegranate Disco Inferno Ice spheres. Combine the remaining ingredients in a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and hard shake for 12 seconds. Strain into the prepared glass. 

