Solar eclipse 2024; Milwaukee gathers for celestial event

Thousands of people gathered outdoors in Wisconsin to experience the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

After nearly seven years, people are popping back on these glasses to see the phenomenon.

It’s something the Willock family just couldn’t miss.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience," Melissa Willock said.

It was a moment that took Mercedes Hidalgo back in time.

"We were at the center, so we were at the equator when we saw it," she said. "It's probably going to be the last one I ever get to see, so who knows if I'm on earth at that time."

Wisconsin will next see a partial eclipse in 2045 and a total eclipse in 2099.

As for 2024, beautiful weather in Milwaukee brought prime viewing.

"This is going to be a four-minute eclipse," Milwaukee Public Museum planetarium educator Carissa Dowden said. "I want to say 4 minutes and 17 seconds."

Everyone experiencing it made every moment count.