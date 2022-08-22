Sojourner Family Peace Center donation; $300K from anonymous donor

article

Sojourner Family Peace Center announced on Monday, Aug. 22 that it has received a $300,000 gift from an anonymous donor to bolster the nonprofit’s Restraining Order program amid a rise in domestic violence homicides. Last month, seven women were murdered in Milwaukee as a result of intimate partner violence in what is being called a homicide crisis.

A news release says the anonymous gift will fund four additional Restraining Order advocates – for one year – to help domestic violence survivors file for restraining order protection, and a coordinator for Sojourner’s Volunteer Advocacy Legal Team (VALT). VALT was formed earlier this year to address a growing waitlist of survivors wanting to file for a restraining order.

In 2021, Sojourner answered more than 12,000 calls from police officers, community members and survivors through its 24-hour domestic violence hotline, provided more than 13,500 nights of emergency shelter and served over 8,100 survivors and their families.

If you or someone you know is living in an abusive situation, call 414-933-2722 or text 414-877-8100 to connect with a Sojourner Advocate. All calls and texts are confidential. You are invited to visit familypeacecenter.org for more information.