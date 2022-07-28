Softball players raise money, awareness for Wounded Warriors
Brian Kramp is getting in the game with a group of guys that play so those that have served our country are not forgotten.
Today through Sunday, more than 300 softball players will be hitting the field to raise money and awareness for Wounded Warriors. Brian Kramp is getting in the game with a group of guys that play so those that have served our country are not forgotten.
For more than 20 years a group of senior softball players have been getting together one weekend a year to raise money
Brian is in Brookfield at the Wounded Warrior Milwaukee Senior Softball Classic with a group that’s continuing an important tradition.