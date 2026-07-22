Socialist Democrat leads Wisconsin governor primary, but poll misses shakeup
MILWAUKEE - The Democratic primary for Wisconsin Governor has undergone an 11th hour shake-up, as one of the top 3 contenders drops out four weeks before the vote. And a candidate who had just dropped it is now back in! This week on Open Record, Carl and Bryan are joined by FOX6 Political Reporter Jason Calvi to talk about the fallout from the Sara Rodriguez campaign's financial irregularities. Plus, they're joined by the Director of the Marquette University Law School poll, which just released new numbers gathered in the midst of the turmoil.
Related story links:
- Marquette poll: Democrats still mostly undecided as primary nears
- Gov. Evers endorses David Crowley
- Wisconsin governor race: Crowley, Rodriguez changes, voters talk
- Wisconsin governor race: Sara Rodriguez suspends campaign
- Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez fires campaign manager
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