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Socialist Democrat leads Wisconsin governor primary, but poll misses shakeup

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Updated July 23, 2026 9:12 AM CDT Published July 22, 2026 4:57 PM CDT
Socialist Democrat leads WI governor primary, but poll misses shakeup
Socialist Democrat leads WI governor primary, but poll misses shakeup

Socialist Democrat leads WI governor primary, but poll misses shakeup

The Democratic primary for Wisconsin Governor has undergone an 11th hour shake-up, as one of the top 3 contenders drops out four weeks before the vote. And a candidate who had just dropped it is now back in! This week on Open Record, Carl and Bryan are joined by FOX6 Political Reporter Jason Calvi to talk about the fallout from the Sara Rodriguez campaign's financial irregularities. 

MILWAUKEE - The Democratic primary for Wisconsin Governor has undergone an 11th hour shake-up, as one of the top 3 contenders drops out four weeks before the vote. And a candidate who had just dropped it is now back in! This week on Open Record, Carl and Bryan are joined by FOX6 Political Reporter Jason Calvi to talk about the fallout from the Sara Rodriguez campaign's financial irregularities. Plus, they're joined by the Director of the Marquette University Law School poll, which just released new numbers gathered in the midst of the turmoil.

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