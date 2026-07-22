Marquette Law School Poll; Wisconsin voters surveyed on governor primary

The Brief Marquette University Law School will release a new statewide poll on Wednesday, July 22. The survey examines voter views ahead of the August 11 Wisconsin gubernatorial primary. The poll covers gubernatorial matchups, attorney general favorability and national issues.



A new Marquette University Law School Poll will be released Wednesday, July 22. The survey examined voter views ahead of the August 11 Wisconsin gubernatorial primary.

Marquette poll from March

Dig deeper:

The most recent Marquette poll released in March reported that more than half of registered voters say they have not decided on a candidate in either the Republican or Democratic gubernatorial primary.

In the Republican primary, 40% support Tom Tiffany. On the Democratic side, Francesca Hong is the choice of 14% with Mandella Barnes behind just a bit – supported by 11%.

David Crowley, however, was only the choice for 3% of that vote – granted a majority of voters in the poll said they were undecided.

These numbers today could very well shift. The poll was done prior to Governor Tony Evers endorsing Crowley – still, with all these shake-ups, it will give FOX6 News a peek behind the curtain of what could come out of August's election.

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Crowley had endorsed Rodriguez after suspending his own campaign, while other campaigns voiced criticism of the lieutenant governor after news of the finance report issues became public. Then, after she dropped out due to those financial campaign issues coming to light, Crowley jumped back into the race, so it could be interesting to see how that plays with voters as well.

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New statewide poll to be released

What's next:

Marquette University Law School is bringing the results of the new statewide poll on Wednesday, July 22.

The Marquette Law School Poll’s survey of Wisconsin considers the upcoming August 11 primaries for governor, including perceptions of the candidates, the desired qualities of candidates and vote choices.

Looking to the November election, the poll includes matchups between the possible nominees for governor, as well as generic preference in legislative races.

The survey also looks at favorability of the candidates for attorney general.

Additional items include perceptions of the parties, which issues voters regard as most important, how the economy is performing, building new data centers in Wisconsin, the adequacy of school funding and property taxes.

National issues include views of the Iran war, the effect of tariffs and the outlook for inflation, as well as the approval of President Donald Trump.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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