Snowfall makes driving treacherous throughout southeast Wisconsin

The New Year's Day snowfall caused big issues for drivers in southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 1.

In Waukesha County, FOX6 News met up with crews ready to tackle the snow head-on. Sparks were already flying inside a maintenance facility in Mukwonago.

"Making sure all the lug nuts are nice and tight for the wheels and everything is greased up and ready to go," said Alysha Martinez.

This is the weather that they have been waiting for.

"It’s like gold falling from the sky," said Morgan Ferrari.

Owner Morgan Ferrari has been keeping an eye on the sky.

"I have 11 apps on my phone. We cross-check all of them," Ferrari said.

It was an all hands on deck operation to tackle the messy weather.

"Everybody is on call. Everybody knows to have their phones on them and ready to go," Ferrari said.

As salt was dumped into trucks for spreading around town, Ferrari said crews were focused on safety.

"We can’t have someone slip and fall. We have to make sure someone can get out and go to work," Ferrari said.

Meanwhile in Racine County, the sleet and snow came down fast, causing lots of trouble.

"It’s dangerous. Absolutely it’s dangerous," said Chris Weidner.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office was forced to shut down a portion of southbound I-94 to clear a multi-vehicle crash.

"Be careful. Look ahead, see what’s ahead of you before you get there," Weidner said. "Drive a little slower than normal. That would be a good idea."

There were only minor injuries in that instate pileup. The sheriff's office said it has responded to at least 23 crashes since 10 a.m. Friday.