Snow keeps Racine Douglas Hardware staff busy

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until Friday morning, Feb. 25, with the heaviest snow expected near the lake and 2-4" expected in most areas.

Ahead of the storm, FOX6 stopped by Douglas Hardware in Racine. The owner said after the storm is when he expects to get busiest, so they made sure to be stocked up on salt and ready for lots of customers Friday.

Owner Jim Seeger said it helps to plan ahead.

"If you get the salt down before the snow hits, then it usually helps, so it doesn’t get real hard and stick to the concrete," said Seeger. "Same with the steps and that. You don’t want them to be slippery before or after it snows, so put the salt down early."