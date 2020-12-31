Expand / Collapse search

Snow Emergency requiring alternate side parking continues in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is continuing its Snow Emergency for Thursday, Dec. 31. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.

Arterials (No Parking)

To confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information visit milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations.

Residents can also call (414) 286- CITY (-2489).

Side Streets (Alternate Side Parking)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the ODD numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on December 31, 2020 through 6 a.m. on January 1, 2021. Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic. This includes the streetcar route and other city roadways.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning December 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

Stay informed

  • Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.
  • Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw
  • Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)
  • Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance
  • Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking
Walworth County digs out from under as much as 8 inches of snow
slideshow

Walworth County digs out from under as much as 8 inches of snow

People who live in Walworth County are digging their way out from between five and eight inches of heavy, wet snow that fell from Tuesday night, Dec. 29 into Wednesday morning. 

Milwaukee snow presents new outdoor dining challenges
slideshow

Milwaukee snow presents new outdoor dining challenges

With snow blanketing the area, outdoor dining becomes a bit more challenging for businesses in Milwaukee's "Active Streets" program.