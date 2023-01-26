Snow drops on Wisconsin officer: captured on camera

The Viroqua Police Department in southwest Wisconsin shared video of a funny moment involving one of its officers.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Officer Carter Jamieson stepped out a doorway during a winter storm. When he turns back to make sure the door to the building is completely shut, the action triggers snow to fall from an awning.

The Viroqua Police Department Facebook post said, "Viroqua Officer Carter Jamieson hopes you have a safe and uneventful evening with the forecasted winter storm."