Potawatomi summer concert series, Snoop Dogg to headline in June

Snoop Dogg will kick off the Potawatomi Casino Hotel's summer concern series on June 15 – and tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 at noon.

The Potawatomi Amplified Concert Series will be held outdoors in the former Cargill lot just west of the casino, organizers said. It is expected to be up to 200,000 square feet and offer a range of seating for 4,800 patrons – including 40 picnic tables and two double-decker VIP tents.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel said food and beer trucks will offer a range of refreshments for concert-goers, and drink wristbands will be available for purchase. Guests can use the free Potawatomi parking structure, which has over 4,500 spots. VIP parking and a rideshare lane will also be made available for the events.

"2024 will be one of the most exciting summers the city has experienced, and we wanted to give the people of Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin one more reason to visit Potawatomi Casino," said CEO Dominic Ortiz. "We are rolling out Potawatomi Amplified, the temporary venue, to host three summer and early fall concerts, and we think people will be really excited when they hear the names we plan to announce."

The July and August concert headliners will be released at a later date, Potawatomi said.

