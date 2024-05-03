Potawatomi Sportsbook and Poker Room officially open

article

The Potawatomi Sportsbook and Poker Room officially opened to the public on Friday, May 3.

The Potawatomi Sportsbook has over 20 kiosks and 10 ticket writers, a restaurant with seating for over 200 sports fans, a VIP level, a broadcast booth and the largest LED screen in the Midwest, leaders said.

"This is a 33-year venture that comes from a small bingo hall and now here we are, continuing to build for the future," Dominic Ortiz, CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Casino Hotel, said in a statement. "We’re building for the future of gaming, sports, music, entertainment, our city, and most importantly, building for the future of the Forest County Potawatomi Community and tribe."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Poker Room has 14 tables with nine spots and a dealer at each one. The custom-designed room is open 20 hours a day – 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. – and leaders said players can join wait lists for tables and view available games by logging on to the Bravo Poker Live app.

"Potawatomi Casino Hotel is already the number one travel destination in the state," James Crawford, chair of Forest County Potawatomi Community Tribal Council, said in a statement. "We believe that the Sportsbook and Poker Room will become an attraction to those who live well beyond the state line, bringing in more tourism revenue to the state of Wisconsin."