Small Business Saturday in Third Ward: ‘Shop small, think big’

Small Business Saturday is the day to shop small and support local businesses. Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward was the perfect place to be.

"Shop small, think big," said Rob Levin, 2A Wine Merchants owner.

Small Business Saturday means a lot to Levin. It's an excellent chance for people to invest in shops.

2A Wine Merchants

"The more we can invest in our small shops, the stronger our communities will be, the more loyal our communities will be and more profitable our communities will be," said Levin.

Many retailers offered deals, hoping to get customers into the door.

Performance Running Outfitters

Jessica Hoepner, owner of Performance Running Outfitters, said she wants customers to know that their support goes deeper than just business.

"You're supporting people in your community," said Hoepner. "Not just me and my family but our staff. It allows us to pay them more and give them more benefits, and then we can go out and support other small businesses."

Mainstream Boutique

Jeanette Dvorak, owner of Mainstream Boutique, said the Third Ward is the perfect place to Spend Small Business Saturday.

"It's the one day that people can come and celebrate their local businesses and show their support by shopping small," said Dvorak.

If you didn't have a chance to get out on Small Business Saturday, you can still support small businesses in Milwaukee's Third Ward this holiday season and beyond.