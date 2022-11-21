Expand / Collapse search

Small Business Saturday in Downtown Port Washington

By
Published 
Updated 10:53AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

This weekend Port Washington is making it easy to support small businesses with a Shop Hop Event full of specials and swag bag giveaways

Brian Kramp is on a tour of Port Washington and kicking off the morning at a local favorite.

Sweater weather is here and if you’re hoping to be cozy this holiday season there’s a shop in Port Washington that has your back. Brian Kramp is previewing this weekend’s Small Business Saturday Shop Hop Event at a local shop that makes shopping for clothes fun!

Looking for a unique shopping experience with locally owned and inspired gifts?

Port Washington is having their annual Shop Hop Event this Saturday and Brian Kramp has a preview of some great gifts for the holidays.