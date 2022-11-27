ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'

One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past.

ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style.

"People have a deep connection with it, as far as even the textures," said Ali Acevedo, owner. "I know when I'm older, I'm definitely going to be looking for stuff from this period of time."

Ali Acevedo

ALL GOODS makes sure every product is ready to be taken home.

"We do wash everything, and we do steam everything," said Acevedo. "We bring that item back to life."

For Acevedo, it's not just the tie to nostalgia that motivates her, but also, the Earth.

"Sports stuff, concert T-shirts, Disney, stuff like that," said Acevedo. "A lot of this stuff is staying out of the landfill."

Acevedo opened ALL GOODS in November 2019, just months before a major wrinkle in everyone's plans.

"Every business kind of got affected by COVID," said Acevedo.

Acevedo said he connected with customers through social media to keep up sales. That helped him open another vintage shop in Bayshore about a year ago. Now, Acevedo is focused on different numbers.

"I was able to determine we've recycled over 100,000 pounds of clothing over the last three years – for just a side street in downtown West Allis. I mean, we're not Goodwill. We're not Salvation Army," said Acevedo.

Acevedo said another thing that doesn't go out of style is local stores' connection to their communities.

"Small businesses in Wisconsin are creating new jobs, and like this, business is creating a new avenue for people to make a living," said Acevedo.

The ALL GOODS owner said he's always looking to buy vintage items and T-shirts from the 80s and 90s.