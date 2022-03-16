Expand / Collapse search

Slow cooker corned beef: recipe

It's almost St. Patrick's Day! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her secret way to make delicious tender corned beef.

Ingredients:
1 boneless corned beef brisket (3 to 4 pounds) with seasoning packet
4 ribs celery, cut into large chunks
2 medium onions, cut into quarters
1 cup water
1 1/2 cups chicken stock
1 bottle (12 ounces) beer

Directions:
Place celery and onions in the bottom of a slow cooker. Top with corned beef brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add water, chicken stock, and beer. Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 hours, or until brisket is fork-tender. Serve with boiled or roasted potatoes, carrots and cabbage.

