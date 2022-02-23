Slot machine jamming device seized at Port Milwaukee

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Port Milwaukee seized a slot machine jamming device on Friday, Feb. 4.

A news release says the jamming device was found when CBP officers inspected a shipment arriving from Hong Kong. Officers examined the shipment to determine the admissibility of the shipment. Inside officers discovered the ElectroMagnetic Pulse (EMP) slot machine jamming device kit.

Officials say the devices are designed to "jam" the inner workings of a slot machine. Slot Machine Jamming Devices are prohibited by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shipment was heading for a residence in Mosinee. It was manifested as a car adapter.

The device was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Headquarters' Mechanical Engineering Division after further analysis.